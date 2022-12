Not Available

Eight college co-eds, a popuar Black college campus in the hot Lousiana sun, challenging class work, a slamming party scene, and 24/7 surveillance by the network's television cameras. Is it dangerous? Maybe. Is it provocative? Absolutely. It's "College Hill," television's first Black dramatic reality show. "College Hill," Television's first Black dramatic reality show airing on BET. The series is produced by Edmonds Entertainment (Soul Food) and filmed at Southern University.