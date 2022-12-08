Not Available

On College Hill Interns, college students across the U.S. are recruited for the internship of a lifetime. BET selects and places talented, high-achieving students with plenty of ambition in a position at a Fortune 500 corporation for hands-on work experience. It's no coincidence that these attractive, athletic, and highly entertaining students are challenged both professionally and personally. Will these students have what it takes to transition to the professional world? Or will the prospect of living and working in the big city with the accompanying distractions throw them off their game?