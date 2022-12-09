Color Documentaries Of WWII

Not Available

When war came to the United States in December of 1941, the film industry went into battle along with the American Armed Forces. These award winning documentary films are the work of Hollywood's finest producers, directors and cameramen. Shot at the front, with the filmmakers facing the same dangers as the fighting men, these classic films were designed to inspire the country's war effort and patriotism. These films are a legacy from the filmmakers to the servicemen and women who fought in history's greatest conflict.