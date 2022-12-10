Color of the Sky, Color of the Water

Not Available

The story revolves around two high school girls. Asa Mizushima (水島朝 Mizushima Asa) is a transfer student who soon joins the swim club to get her mind off her parents' divorce. She is confronted by Hajime Saisho (最所弌 Saisho Hajime), a cocky high school student. He persuades Asa through photography to capture her beauty, which she takes a liking to, but not at first. Asa is soon taken in by Hajime and intercourse ensues. Natsume Sorayama (空山菜摘芽 Sorayama Natsume), the second girl, who appears younger than the other two characters, takes interest in gardening. She overhears Asa and the teasing Hajime in conversation while she is hidden in a sunflower garden (conveniently located beside the club pool). While they engage in sexual activity once again, Natsume takes part by her own free will. As the two girls discuss their relationship with Hajime at a hot springs, Natsume claims that her love interest in Hajime has lasted for some time, before Asa's arrival. They settle this somewhat small rivalry gently by agreeing to "share" him before the Summer's end. During all this, Asa experiences discomfort and shame in her guilty pleasures, while at the same time giving into them. The first episode jumps from current scenes to flashbacks leading up to their agreement, while the second dwells on the girls' sexual relationship, which is all but affectionate, up until the Summer's end. At the end of the episode, several years pass since then and the girls end up meeting at the same train station to see Hajime once again. The story of the original visual novel includes one more character which is omitted in the OVA: Jūzō Unno (海野 十三 Unno Jūzō), who is a friend of Hajime and who also attends the swim club. Like Hajime, he develops feelings for one of the girls and this is explored in the various game paths.