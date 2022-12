Not Available

Yeon-woo sees the world only in grey light by a neurological blindness. When he meets Yoo-han, it's like a meeting of destiny: Yeon-woo experiences a color rush, a phenomena which makes him suddenly see colours through intense experiences. Next to these strange experience and the question whether Yeon-woo and Yoo-han are destined lovers, there is also the mystery of a mother's disappearance to unfold.