Colored sand

The story, her ambitions, her desires, takes herself into deep relationships with man after man. But her needs were never enough. and no one can stop her Even the veil of morality can't block it, is it wrong that you hope to fly high? Even though her wings were being melted by the vengeful fire she had created, was it wrong that she simply crossed over for happiness? Even though her happiness is always on the pile of other people's suffering Is it wrong that you only expect love from others? Even if only love is never enough for you... wrong or she is Reya......How will Reya's remaining life path come to an end? Please follow and watch in "Reya"