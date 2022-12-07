Not Available

Ever wonder what it takes to build a ski resort in the desert? Or the world’s biggest oil platform? Or the tallest dams on Earth? COLOSSAL CONSTRUCTION goes out to the job sites to explain exactly how these major engineering endeavors move from the drawing board to the real world. Each episode focuses on one project, including a New York subway station, a huge bridge in South Korea, and a Hong Kong cable car system. Designers and builders discuss their work, and the camera captures them all in action as the structures slowly take shape.