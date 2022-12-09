Colosseum no Senki Another Story

Not Available

Scarlett is a member of a royal family who was captured by a hostile nation and forced to fight a death match in the arena. However, she manages to escape from the arena and later encounters Gustav who is a member of a trading guild called Fractale. She asks him to help her get out of the country and offers her body as a payment. Gustav accepts the deal and takes her with him under the guise of a prostitute. However, soon they encounter an unexpected obstacle in the form of a perverted government official.