Not Available

Colpo grosso was an Italian television broadcast, aired for 5 seasons from 1987 to 1992 in the late evening on the syndication network Italia 7. Historical presenter of the program was Umberto Smaila, replaced in the last edition by Maurizia Paradiso prima and by the couple by Massimo Guelfi and Gabriella Lunghi then. The direction of the first edition was entrusted to Pino Callà, while the following ones were handled by Celeste Laudisio.