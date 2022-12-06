Not Available

Comanche Moon

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Simon Wincer

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Comanche Moon, the prequel to McMurtry's bestselling and Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Lonesome Dove follows Texas Rangers Augustus "Gus" McCrae (Zahn) and Woodrow F. Call (Urban), now in their middle years, as they continue to deal with the ever-increasing tensions of adult life--Gus with his great love, Clara Forsythe (Cardellini), and Call with Maggie Tilton (Banks), the young prostitute who loves him and bears him his son, Newt (Joseph Castanon). Kilmer plays Captain Inish Scull, a Yankee aristocrat and hero of the recently concluded Mexican War. Griffiths plays Inez Scull, the Captain's sexy wife who doesn't hesitate to fill her time with other men when he's away from home. Wes Studi plays Comanche Chief Buffalo Hump.

Cast

Linda CardelliniClara Forsythe Allen
Val KilmerInish Scull
Elizabeth BanksMaggie
Wes StudiBuffalo Hump
Indira VarmaTherese Wanz
Adam BeachBlue Duck

