Comandancias

The Sixth is introduced to the Civil Guard headquarters to tell how an investigation is launched, what methods their agents use to obtain evidence, how the judicial police work or how an operation is planned. Viewers will attend actual investigations into murder, drug trafficking, money laundering, or white trafficking. The cameras of the program have recorded for six months 50 operations throughout Spain and in different operating groups such as UCO (Central Operational Unit) SEPRONA or Units of UTPJ (Judicial Police Units) from the beginning of the investigations to their conclusion.