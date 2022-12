Not Available

Combat Dealers follows the adventures of Bruce Crompton, a buyer and seller of old military kit. He travels around the barns and battlefields of Europe and the old Eastern Bloc, hunting down everything from old radio kits to WWII tanks. There is nothing Bruce won't do to get the right kit at the right price, and to make a tidy profit. Across the series Bruce and his team turn rusty military metal into historical and financial gold.