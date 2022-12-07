Not Available

Planet Zora is inhabited by a number of different sentient races. The "Innocents", with their highly developed science and technology; and the resilient and adaptable "Civilians" who rely on the Innocents for foodstuff and various means of production. Prominent among the above mentioned means of production are Walker Machines; ubiquitous vehicles with vaguely humanoid silhouettes, which Civilians use for such various purposes as mining, transport of persons and goods, construction, and combat. While many, if not all Walker Machines are armed to a degree, purely combat-oriented Walker Machines are a rarity, and it was one such rare variety of Walker Machine that a young Civilian named Jiron Amos decides to liberate for his own use. Using the stolen combat machine, revealed to be a Xabungle type Walker Machine, Jiron soon gets himself and his allies into (and out of) all sorts of trouble, which make for an entertaining romp across the desolate planet Zora, where things are not as simple and innocent as they first appear to be.