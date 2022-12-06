Not Available

From the producer of Eco-challenge and Survivor comes a reality competition program designed exclusively for America's elite warriors. Delta Force, Green Beret, Marine Recon, Navy SEALs, Police SWAT, and CIA Special Operations are brought together to compete in a contest of combat readiness. These military and law enforcement officers are known to be America's heroes and peace-keepers. Twenty-four men have been assembled at Camp Windstorm, a simulated working military base commanded by decorated ex-Navy Seal, Rudy Boesch. Commander Boesch assigned the men randomly to four six-man squads namely: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. These four teams will compete at a 15-week evolution to see who is the best of the best. Each week, two of the four teams will go head-to-head in the realistic SWAT and combat missions like going behind enemy lines to rescue a down pilot, destroying an enemy tank, rescuing a hostage from gang members in an urban police shoot-out, and more realistic missions