Explore the horrors of war through the eyes of a soldier in this Brentwood release that takes viewers directly into the belly of the beast. Episodes offered on this release include "The Chopper War," "Air Power at Khe Sanh -- Marines in Battle," "River, Seas, and Air -- The Navy at War," "Tank Attack," "Jungle Warfare," and "Death on Dragon Mountain," this release captures every angle of the Vietnam War from land, to sea, to sky.