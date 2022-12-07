Not Available

From the streets of an American city under siege, to the far-flung jungles of Vietnam or the deadly desert towns of Iraq, modern warfare is all about cutting-edge strategy, the latest weaponry and soldiers laying their lives on the line to overcome the enemy. Combat Zone takes you behind the lines of engagement of thirteen hard-fought armed conflicts and tells the true stories of the tactics, the firepower and the heroes who risked everything. Historical footage combined with gripping first-hand accounts from soldiers and analysis from military experts puts you right in the action.