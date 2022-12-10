Come Back Alive

Not Available

A man is worked to death, but he comes back to the living world in the attractive body of another man for a limited amount of time. Lee Hae Joon is a perfect man with good looking appearance. He works as a section chief in the women’s apparel section at a department store. His body is actually possessed by the spirit of Kim Young Soo who was worked to death. Meanwhile, Hong Nan is a beautiful woman, but her spirit is possessed by a tough guy, Han Ki Tak. At the same time, Shin Da Hye is a beautiful housewife, but her husband suddenly dies. She falls into a love triangle with Lee Hae Joon and a promising store employee Jung Ji Hoon.