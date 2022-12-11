Not Available

Come Dance with Me will feature talented young dancers from across the country, who will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, these kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.