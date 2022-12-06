Come Dine With Me

Not Available

Loosen your belt, fix yourself a cocktail and settle down for a mouth-watering culinary extravaganza as five strangers battle it out for the title of ultimate dinner party host! Each night, one of the five hosts a dinner party for the other four. But this is competitive entertaining and at the end of each evening the guests award marks out of ten. The host with the most points at the end of the week wins £1,000. Each amateur chef believes they can cook up the perfect evening and hopes their unique style will clinch them the title of best host... But with gourmet guests judging every move, the culinary cracks start to show. Can the hosts rise to the challenge, or do they reach boiling point a little too quickly?