Loosen your belt, fix yourself a cocktail and settle down for the brand new reality show with bite, COME DINE WITH ME AUSTRALIA. This exclusive local production of the hot international format will air on The LifeStyle Channel over four weeks, with everyday Australians battling it out for the title of the ultimate dinner party host. Television and radio presenter James Valentine is the narrator for the series, overseeing each episode with witty observations and his unique style of commentary.