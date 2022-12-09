Come Dine With Me New Zealand

Not Available

Five strangers, five nights, five dinner parties. At the beginning of each week, host Guy Williams introduces five strangers who will battle it out over the course of five episodes for the title ‘ultimate dinner party host.’ Each night, one of the five must host a dinner party for the others. Throughout five episodes, aired Monday–Friday, contestants take turns to host a dinner party and score the efforts of the other contestants out of 10. At the end of the week, the winning host walks away with a cash prize of $2,000.