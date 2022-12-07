Not Available

A competition to find the ultimate dinner party host, Come Dine With Me South Africa will follow four people who have never previously met as they snoop around each other’s homes, sample each other’s cooking and pass judgment on each other’s entertaining skills. Each night for a week the contestants take it in turns to cook up their idea of the perfect evening. As the guests travel home they give their verdict, and crucially, a mark out of ten. The contestant with the most points at the end of the week wins a cash prize and vouchers.