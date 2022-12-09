Come On Down! The Game Show Story

Not Available

Presented by Bradley Walsh, this four-part series tells the definitive history of the TV game show. Featuring classic archive footage and interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment, this series charts the key moments in game show history and tells the story behind some of our best-loved game and quiz shows. A self-confessed game show fanatic, Bradley shares his favourite game show moments and goes on a journey to discover just how this television genre has kept Britain hooked for more than sixty years. Bradley immerses himself in game show nostalgia - from meeting TV legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, playing The Golden Shot with Anne Aston and Bernie the Bolt, and being quizzed under the Mastermind spotlight by host John Humphrys, to sending Anneka Rice back up in that Treasure Hunt helicopter (in that famous jumpsuit!). The series also features interviews with game show stars such as Ant and Dec, Sir Terry Wogan, Carol Vorderman, Richard Osman, Phillip Schofield, Vernon Kay, Les Dennis, Jim Bowen, Stephen Mulhern, Ben Shephard and Bamber Gascoigne.