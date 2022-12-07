Come Rain Come Shine

Not Available

Sir David Jason stars in this emotional, contemporary family drama marking his first role since filming the final episodes of ITV1’s iconic A Touch of Frost. Sir David plays cockney ex-docker Don, a man whose family means everything to him. Married to Dora, played by acclaimed actress Alison Steadman. Written and developed by award winning writer Jeff Pope, the story focuses on Don’s determination to keep his family afloat, emotionally and financially, after they lose virtually everything.