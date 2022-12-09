Not Available

Comedy Knockout pits comedians against each other in a series of fast-paced challenges, with the audience having sole discretion to decide who is the funniest person in the room. In each of the 10 half-hour episodes, host Damien Lemon (Guy Code) sends three comics into a battle of high-stakes comedic gameplay. With points doled out based on the audience's applause, it's all about one-upmanship as competitors attempt to land massive comedy blows and whip the rowdy crowd into a frenzy of raucous laughter. The whole time, the comedians throw roast-like, rapid-fire jabs at each other to knock their opponents off balance. Every show ends with one comedian crowned champion, one eliminated and one ultimately forced to face the crowd and apologize for going down in shameful defeat. Guest comedians this season will include Jim Norton, Sherrod Small, Kevin Barnett, Jamie Lee, Arden Myrin, Chris Distefano, Yamaneika Saunders and many more.