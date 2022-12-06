Not Available

Comedy Nation was a platform for new talent to break into television, it was a very jumbled sketch show with many writers and performers adding pieces; it was completely un-linked and totally unrefined. Yes there were some dodgy pieces, but there was also a great deal of genius on show; it seems everybody currently producing alternative British television comedy had a part in this show and it served very well as a stepping stone for some of the best acts on TV. The likes of Kevin Eldon, Julia Davis, Peter Serafinowicz, David Mitchell, Robert Webb and Johnny Vegas; to name a few.