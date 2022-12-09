Not Available

Comedy Nights Bachao

Every week Comedy Nights Bachao will bring together celebrity guests whose feelings, personality traits will be ripped apart through tongue-in-cheek punch-lines poking fun at their personal lives and public image. The memorable burns will be served by comic crusaders teamed together as five stupefying jodis - Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri and Sara Khan; Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi and Pritam Singh; Anita Hassanandani and Mubeen; Shruti Seth and Shakeel Siddiqui; and Pooja Bose and Naseem Vicky. The best jokes will be then recorded in a one minute video and posted on Facebook. Viewers will be also asked to send in their innovative ideas of welcoming and handling unwanted guest with the hashtag #MehmaanNawazi. On the Dubsmash app, a section of famous insult dialogues from Bollywood/Hollywood movies will be created which the users can use to bajao someone. After the celebrity guests have been bajao-ed by the comedians on-air, the audience will be given a chance to add to it on Twitter via the hashtag #JalePeNamak. On Instagram, users will be asked to send in their own original ‘insult’ for a celebrity.

