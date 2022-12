Not Available

Comedy Woman (previously «Made in Woman») is an extremely popular, top rated humorous show on TNT channel. The premiere took place on 21 November 2008. Comedy Woman is a kind of response to the world of men’s humor, designed to display all of the women’s life. The show is broadcast every Friday, and unchangeably it starts with the words “Comedy Woman – the most beautiful and the best show in the world, it is the best because it is female”