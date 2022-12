Not Available

Comic Party is about a boy named Kazuki Sendou who had always loved drawing and painting with his friend Mizuki Takase. Then a boy named Taishi, in Kazuki's class, sucked Kazuki into drawing doujinshi and selling them at comic book conventions. As Kazuki continues drawing doujinshi he meets new friends and learns the way of a comic book convention, but as he does Kazuki slowly drifts astray of Mizuki and his old way of living life...