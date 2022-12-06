Comic Relief Does Fame Academy

Not Available

In March 2003, the BBC launched a spin-off of their popular endemol reality TV talent contest Fame Academy. Hosted by Cat Deeley & Patrick Kielty, and in aid of Comic Relief, eight celebrities sang live to the nation every evening, with one of them voted out by the public each day until only one winner remained. Celebrities that took part in the 2003 series were Ruby Wax, Ulrika Jonnson, Fearne Cotton, Jo Brand, Doon MacKichan, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Paul Ross, John Thompson and the eventual winner, Will Mellor. From the 4.5 million votes cast in 2003 the total raised from the public voting by phone, text and online was £750,000. For 2005 the series was made even bigger with thirteen celebrity students giving their time and singing talents for Comic Relief. Monarch of the Glen's Dawn Steele, Radio 1 DJ & WinnerEdith Bowman, ex Casualty doc Christopher Colquhoun, impressionist Jon Culshaw, EastEnder Kim Medcalf, Corrie star Debra Stephenson, writer/comedienne Jenny Eclair, TV Presenter