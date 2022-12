Not Available

Comics Britannia is a dazzling new three-part series celebrating the classic comic strips of the past 70 years. Narrated by Armando Iannucci, it features interviews with the creators of iconic characters from The Beano, Bunty, Commando, Viz, 2000AD and more. After episode three has aired, watch out for even more interview footage of comic giant Alan Moore on the BBC Four website.