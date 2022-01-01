Not Available

Coming Back with Wes Moore, a new series executive produced by best-selling author and former Army combat veteran Wes Moore, airs in three parts on consecutive Tuesdays beginning May 13, 2014, on PBS (check local listings). The three episode series tells the story of Wes Moore’s search for answers to some of the most difficult questions related to returning from war. Moore’s journey takes him into the personal lives of different soldiers as they attempt to reintegrate back into society, establish new identities, and – for many – find a new mission.