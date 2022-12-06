Coming of Age (2008)

Not Available

Coming of Age is a brand new sitcom written by 19-year-old Tim Dawson. It takes a candid look into the outrageous world of a group of sixth form students living in Abingdon as they enjoy a final romp with adolescence. Chloe, Matt, Jas, Ollie and DK are regular teenagers – their lives revolve around college, their bedrooms and, because they have nowhere else to hang out, Ollie’s garden shed. Coming of Age shows life from a teenage perspective. It talks about being young openly, honestly, truthfully – loving for the first time, fancying your history teacher, and dealing with those pesky, unwanted erections in public places. The series is a celebration of youth and, as well as being written by a teenager, stars five of the UK’s top young comedy actors: Anabel Barnston as Chloe; Tony Bignell as Matt; Hannah Job as Jas; Ceri Phillips as Ollie; and Joe Tracini as DK.