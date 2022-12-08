Not Available

The explosive lives, loves and losses of an intermingled group of Montréalers are explored as they confront the subject of difference. Managing a modern relationship can be a mess. Single? Attached? Married? Divorced? Open? Closed? The most common answer is 'It's complicated.' Get ready to come out with these characters as they negotiate acceptance, prejudice and just how much they're willing to risk in the pursuit of love and happiness. Mat (Mathieu Blanchard) is a gay fashion photographer with nothing out of his reach until his ex, Ian (Marc-André Poliquin) resurfaces. Meanwhile, Hugo (Patrick Martin) pursues a secret relationship with Olivier (Sébastien Beaulac), a married father who keeps the closet door firmly shut. And finally, Téo (Dhanaé Audet-Beaulieu), is a young man who turns to drugs and prostitution after a messy coming out to his parents. Unaware of how close to home his struggles may come, Caroline (Mélanie Pilon) tries to help Téo get his life back together.