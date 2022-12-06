Not Available

Coming To The Stage is back again for a second smashing season searching for "The Next Super Star of Funny." Thirty of the nations hottest amateur comedy performers will compete for prizes. In the "Triple Light Round" each contestant has three minutes to bring the funny to the live audience and panel of Celebrity Judges. Coming To The Stage contestants are judged by originality, stage presence, creativity, spiced with some timing and mixed with a whole lotta funny to avoid elimination on this high-energy comedy competition. If a contestant forgot his/her funny at home, and receives three lights (bling, bling & bling) from all three judges they are eliminated off the show. If a contestant survives the lights they move to the "Ups Round."