“EXPLORING THE GALAXY WAS NEVER GOING TO BE AN EASY TASK. DOING IT WITH A CRAZED CREW OF CRITTERS MAKES IT EVEN HARDER BUT HILARIOUS VIEWING!!” Have you ever wondered what happened to all the animals that were send into space ? The series follows the hilarious adventures of Commander Clark, a brave canine, descendant of Laïka (the first space dog), who captains the Ark, an intergalactic patrol cruiser to explore the Sunny Galaxy and to protect its inhabitants. Unfortunately, his furry crew consists of a crowd of crazy creatures who manage to cause problems every step of the way ! And to make things more difficult, the ship faces occasional interference from General Rex and the Space Animatronix, a race of wicked mechanical animals intent on ridding the Sunny Galaxy of all organic life!