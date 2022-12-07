Not Available

Commander in Heels

    "Commander in Heels" takes viewers inside the lives of two top female executives who are leaders in the cosmetic and confectionary industries for a 360 degree view of how these high-powered women balance their personal and professional lives. The special features Dylan Lauren, the daughter of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, who made a name for herself as the CEO of the candy company and megastore, Dylan's Candy Bar and Leslie Blodgett, the Executive Chairman of one of the world's top cosmetic companies, Bare Escentuals.

