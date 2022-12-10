Commandments

Not Available

The story, which deals with the ultra-Orthodox who enlist in combat training in the Israel Defense Forces, is presented through the eyes of three soldiers: Amram Elkayam the shabbanik, the national ultra-Orthodox Gur Aryeh and Yaakov Anielbitsh, a Vizhnitz Hasid, and soon they discover a world they did not know , To communicate with women in a regular framework, and in some cases, of course, to deal with the hostile attitude toward them in the places they came from, including Yehuda Barkan, Danny Steg and Yishai Golan.