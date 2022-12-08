Commando: Return to the Front Line

Not Available

Eight years ago Chris Terrill's Commando: On the Front Line told the intimate, inspiring and often terrifying story of young Royal Marines going through 32 weeks of intensive training and being deployed in an increasingly ferocious war against the Taliban. Chris put himself through the same regime to try and see the world through their eyes and understand war the way a soldier does. After eight months, he accompanied the newly trained commandos to Afghanistan and into battle. Most importantly, he followed Bertie Kerr, a young officer who was leading his men in a dangerous attack on an enemy stronghold. Eight years on and one war later, Chris and Bertie return to Afghanistan to see for themselves what has changed in the country. As British and American troops prepare to pull out, they examine whether the war was worth fighting.