Liz Larsen is committed. Committed to her husband. Committed to their three children. Committed to her job. And committed to trying to juggle all of them without spontaneously combusting. With her family beside her, under her and occasionally swinging from the chandelier above her, Liz wades forward in a sea of madness, trying to keep her head above the waves. Good luck. When you're "Committed" to keeping a modern family afloat, it's a full time job... plus overtime... unpaid, of course. Not that she's complaining mind you. Although it may seem to be a life fraught with constant challenge and anxiety, Liz Larsen's family sees to it that her world is also interspersed with enough moments of love, satisfaction and true joy to make it all worthwhile. Based on Michael Fry's popular comic strip of the same name, "Committed" is an animated series that will appeal to the domestic survivor in all of us.