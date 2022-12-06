Committed (2005)

Not Available

Committed is the latest comedy with an edge from creators/executive producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline (Roseanne, Murphy Brown and Ellen) that casts an off-kilter eye on the bizarre whirlwind courtship of two opposites who attract each other despite outrageous circumstances. Brilliant yet neurotic Nate (Josh Cooke, Century City) is a tightly wound ball of phobias until he accidentally unravels when he meets eccentric yet eternally upbeat Marni (Emmy Award winner Jennifer Finnigan, NBC's Crossing Jordan). As fearful Nate and fearless Marni awkwardly begin their mating dance -- amid the eclectic craziness of New York -- their relationship's yin and yang somehow match despite a closet-full of obstacles. In fact, free spirit Marni has a dying clown (Tom Poston, Newhart) quietly living in her apartment's closet (she inherited the homesteading clown, who came packaged with the apartment). Bowie (Darius McCrary, Family Matters), Nate's friend and co-worker i