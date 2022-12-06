Common Law

Not Available

Harvard-trained Latino attorney John Alvarez defies all expectations with his witty and nonconformist attitude. The comedy series depicts his character struggling to fit in the upscale corporate culture as well as his parents' blue-collar world. Although he works for a prestigious Manhattan law firm, John remains loyal to his traditional Queens, New York upbringing, and he never lets his success get in the way of his family and childhood friends. Living and working together with his beautiful attorney girlfriend Nancy Slaton has its advantages, but it's a romance kept secret from the firm which has strictures against dating co-workers. Nancy is a fun-loving, intelligent perfectionist with a good heart. Since she is very much in love with John and quite the opposite of him, her conservative Upper East Side upbringing balances her relationship with her no-rules boyfriend. John has always been more of a leader than a follower, as his father, Luis Alvarez, would tell you. As a working class barber who owns a barber shop in Queens, Luis is very proud of his lawyer son. He is John's biggest fan, but his old-world ways sometimes put him at odds with his unconventional son. Despite John's nonconformist nature, his more conventional colleagues know he can get the job done. Ruthlessly ambitious attorney Henry Beckett will go to any length to advance in the firm. Not too scrupulous about how he gets ahead, he can be somewhat sarcastic and constantly finds himself challenged by office manager Maria Marquez. Famous for her long and wild nails, Maria is witty and flamboyant, and she efficiently does her job. The nervous and somewhat hapless Peter Gutenhimmel is an uptight associate whose father is a partner in the firm, and he never seems to truly live down his nepotistic origin.