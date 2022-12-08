Common Law (2012)

Not Available

Common Law centers on Travis Marks (Ealy) and Wes Mitchell (Kole), two cops with a problem... each other. Wes, a methodical former lawyer with a passion for cars, gardening and his ex-wife, and Travis, a maverick ladies' man who served time in juvenile hall, can't stand each other. As partners, they were LAPD's dream team on the homicide squad but constant bickering got in the way of their work and the two ended up on probation. To revive their flagging professional relationship, their Captain (McGee) sends them to couples therapy to help understand and resolve their conflicts. We soon learn that a successful relationship or partnership doesn't mean you have to like the same things; you just have to hate the same things.