Not Available

Community

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AGBO

From Emmy Award-winner Dan Harmon comes "Community", a smart comedy series about higher education – and lower expectations. The student body at Greendale Community College is made up of high-school losers, newly divorced housewives, and old people who want to keep their minds active. Within these not-so-hallowed halls, Community focuses on a band of misfits, at the center of which is a fast-talking lawyer whose degree was found to be fake, who form a study group and end up learning a lot more about themselves than they do about their course work.

Cast

Alison BrieAnnie Edison
Joel McHaleJeff Winger
Gillian JacobsBritta Perry
Danny PudiAbed Nadir
Paget BrewsterFrancesca 'Frankie' Dart
Ken JeongSeñor Ben Chang

View Full Cast >

Images

16 More Images