Como Aproveitar o Fim do Mundo

When the Mayans predicted the end of times, almost two thousand years ago, they didn't care because they had yet so much time to enjoy. But the times have changed. And as the apocalyptic day comes, December 21st 2012, Katia embraces the prophecy and lives her life as the world is going to end. The character wants to enjoy the end of the world to do everything she ever wanted in life, but she never got to, including revenges, sexual and romantic fantasies. In her attempt of doing everything on her list of to-do's, she ends up meeting Ernani. And, together, they both try to live their lives as there's no tomorrow.