Como uma Onda is a Brazilian telenovela that was produced and aired by TV Globo from November 22, 2004 and June 18, 2005. Featured Alinne Moraes, Ricardo Pereira, Henri Castelli, Herson Capri, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Kadu Moliterno, Joana Solnado, Hugo Carvana, Laura Cardoso and Mel Lisboa in the lead roles.