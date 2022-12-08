Compare Your Life

Not Available

Over four million Brits have abandoned the rat race to be their own bosses, but most of us are too overwhelmed by the staggering number of possible new opportunities to make such a big change. By using the same principles found in comparison websites, Carlton Hood, former CEO of Confused.com, helps separate the emotion from the important factors and guide families towards a future that will work for them. Carlton reveals how much families are worth, gets them to decide what their priorities really are, and helps them to make potentially life changing decisions.