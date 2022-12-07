Con el culo al aire

Not Available

' With the ass in the air ' tells the story of these characters : a layoff, a bad divorce , that retirement Laughing is like after a life currando , which the story that buying a home is believed it was a good investment, or just what they are fed up with a system run by the banks. In ' With the ass in the air ' camping is no longer for hippies and holiday makers and has become a way of life . The narrowness that led them to end up living in such a particular site , has also driven them to behave as true hyenas when interacting with one another. No mercy for anyone, only self-interest and ways to get ahead, but, yes , when someone outside threat to any of the residents, those with a strange sense of camaraderie , are able to stick together and battle all together . This fiction produced by Notro TV, Vertex Group Company 360 ( ' Doctor Matthew ', ' The Princess of Eboli ' , 'La Mata family ') is starring , among others, by Paco Tous, María León, Raúl Arévalo Raúl Fernández , Iñaki Miramon , Toni Acosta , Carmen Ruiz, Goizalde Núñez, Hiba Abouk and Cesareo Estébanez . Vicente Romero , Jesse Johnson, Selica Torcal , Natalia Roig, Hayfield Jimenez , Victor Palmero also make up the cast , with special guest Adam Jezierski