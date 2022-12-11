Not Available

The proposal of the Conexão Repórter program is the quest for truth through great reporting. Its characteristic is modernity and its scenery is futuristic. Several topics are covered with unprecedented revelations, investigative reporting and the courage to delve deeper into the issues. Roberto Cabrini, as well as editor-in-chief, also makes the great reports, trying to take the exclusive information that no one has been able to get. The news, today, travels through increasingly fast connections. This was the name of the program, in addition to the word "reporter", which was used to highlight the format and mood of the presenter. The team consists primarily of producer-reporters who actively participate in the daring project, and the opportunity to be part of such a bold program.