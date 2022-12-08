Not Available

Get ready for some tough love as A&E presents the original real-life comedic series, CONFESSIONS OF A MATCHMAKER. This is no ordinary dating show and she is no ordinary matchmaker. For the past six years, matchmaker Patti Novak has been warming up the lonely hearts of Buffalo - a city with one of the highest populations of singles per capita - with her no-nonsense style of tough love. Now, she is letting cameras into her sessions and on dates with her clients...sharing the secrets of her success with the world.